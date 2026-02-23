TSUTF for Exemption of Primary Teachers From IPE Duties

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) on Monday demanded that primary school teachers be exempted from Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) duties, warning that their deployment would disrupt Classes I to V for nearly 15 days.

TSUTF president Chava Ravi and general secretary A. Venkat submitted representations to school education secretary Yogita Rana, Board of Intermediate Education secretary Krishna Aditya and director of school education Naveen Nicolas. The federation objected to the annual practice of assigning Mandal Parishad and government primary school teachers, including SGTs, to IPE invigilation and related work.

“This annual drafting leads to disruption in regular teaching and learning activities in primary schools for approximately 15 days, seriously impacting foundational education for young children in Classes I to V,” the letter stated. It added that these teachers belong to the school education department and are unrelated to the Intermediate stream.

TSUTF pointed out that more than 85 per cent of Intermediate students study in private junior colleges and questioned why their lecturers are not engaged. Krishna Aditya said district-wise assignments would be reviewed and steps taken for alternative arrangements.