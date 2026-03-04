TSUTF Announces Phased Protest Over Pending Service Issues

Hyderabad:The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has announced a phased protest across the state over unresolved issues of employees working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Urban Residential Schools (URS) and Samagra Shiksha. The federation said the three-stage agitation will begin next week and may culminate in a ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest during the upcoming Budget session if the government does not respond.

TSUTF leaders said teaching and non-teaching staff in KGBVs, URS and Samagra Shiksha have been working under difficult conditions for years, while their service issues remain pending. “Even after working for two decades, salaries continue to remain inadequate,” said TSUTF state president Chava Ravi and general secretary A. Venkat in a statement.



The federation said earlier assurances regarding service conditions have not translated into action. “The matters agreed upon during discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister during last year’s 29-day strike have still not been fulfilled,” the leaders said. “Instead of resolving the problems, employees who protest face hostility and further hardship. The government must respond and pay wages that match the work done by these staff.”



The federation placed several demands before the government. It sought that SOs be treated as principals, PGCRTs as junior lecturers, and CRTs, PETs and CRPPs as school assistants with minimum basic pay. The leaders also asked the government to issue health cards for staff, appoint caretakers in the institutions and relieve employees from night watch duties.



The first phase of the protest will take place on March 9, when staff members will wear black badges and organise demonstrations during the lunch break in schools. Demonstrations will follow on March 16 at district headquarters and divisional centres.



“If the government does not respond, we will organise a Chalo Assembly protest on March 20 when the Assembly Budget session begins,” the statement said.

