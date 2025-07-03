TSSPDCL Develops Software For New HT Power Services: Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) has developed an auto estimate software system for 33 kV new HT service applications to provide efficient and transparent services to its consumers swiftly, said Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL.

Under this system, after applying for a new HT service, the High Tension Consumer Service Connection (HTCSC) system collects GIS coordinates and sends the details directly to the Chief Engineer (Commercial) at the company’s corporate office through the SASA app.

Once the information reaches the corporate office, an estimate is generated directly through the SASA app. After the estimate is approved, a demand notice is automatically generated and sent to the consumer via SMS and email. The approval of the auto estimate is communicated to the relevant ADE, DE, and SE Operations staff via SMS. This single-window process ensures all approvals are issued in the shortest possible time.

Speaking on the occasion, Musharraf Faruqui stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the State government’s initiatives like Future City and industrial expansion were transforming Telangana Core Urban Region into a hub for economic activities.

To facilitate new industries and software company managements, the company has introduced the auto estimate software system for easier access to HT connections.

He added that aspiring entrepreneurs can apply online directly without intermediaries, and applications will reach the head office for scrutiny. Senior officials will prepare estimates for the connections, and the details will be shared with the respective management via email. This process ensures complete transparency and quick completion, providing significant convenience to aspiring industrialists, he added.