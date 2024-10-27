 Top
26 Oct 2024 7:43 PM GMT
TSRTC to Launch Home Delivery of Parcels in Hyderabad
The TSRTC is set to launch home delivery of parcels in Hyderabad as a pilot project from October 27.(Image credit:X)

Hyderabad: The TSRTC is set to launch home delivery of parcels in Hyderabad as a pilot project from October 27.

For parcels up to 1 kg, the fee is `50. Deliveries weighing between 1.01 kg and 5 kg will cost `60; 5.01 kg to 10 kg parcels `65’ 10.1 kg to 20 kg `70, and 20.1 kg to 30 kg `75. For parcels exceeding 30.1 kg, the charges will apply based on the aforementioned slabs.Through this service, the public will be able to send parcels directly from home across Telangana.

