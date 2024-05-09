TSRTC Officials Issue Notice to Jeevan Reddy Mall for Default of Lease Amount

Armoor: TSRTC officials have issued notices to a mall belong to former BRS legislator Jeevan Reddy for default of lease amount of Rs 3.14 crore. The officials made an announcement regarding the seizure if they failed to pay the default amount.



Vishnujith Infra Development Private Limited had constructed Jeevan Mall in an open piece of land of the Armoor bus stand on a build-operate-transfer mode in 2013. Jeevan Reddy named the mall after him and set up a multiplex and shopping complex in the building.





