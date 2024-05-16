TSRTC Bus Attack: Managing Director VC Sajjanar Vows Action Against Miscreants

Hyderabad: In an incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, bike-borne miscreants pelted stones at an TSRTC bus from the Kalwakurty Bus depot, resulting in the shattering of its windows.



TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar swiftly responded, denouncing such actions and asserting that the management will not tolerate such behaviour.





A formal complaint has been lodged at the Maheshwaram police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, with investigations already underway.

Sajjanar emphasized the seriousness of the matter, assuring that appropriate legal actions will be pursued against the culprits.

Additionally, measures including the creation of history sheets for the perpetrators and the recovery of damages will be undertaken with police cooperation.

He reiterated the importance of safeguarding TSRTC properties, highlighting that these assets belong to the public and warrant collective protection.