TSPSC Seeks Dismissal of Pleas Against Group-I Key

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) argued before the Telangana High Court that the writ petitions challenging the Group-1 preliminary examination answer key sheet and other objections like ambiguity in the answers had to be dismissed.

Rahul Reddy, special counsel for the state, informed the court on Thursday that the posts filled in the Group-1 examination were of a higher level and the answers had to be given by the candidates after coming to a logical conclusion.



From among the 3,02,172 candidates, the commission received 6,470 objections physically and 721 objections online. All these objections were referred to the expert committee constituted by the commission, he said.



Counsel submitted that every subject was dealt with by a professor of that particular subject. After the expert committee had submitted its report, all the objections were duly replied. It was only after that the preliminary examination key was released along with the results after deletion of two questions.



He further informed the court that the Group-1 preliminary examination was held on June 13 and the key was released along with the results on July 7.



The petitioners had filed the first writ petition on July 31 and the second in August, which itself showed their lethargy. There was a delay of more than a month in approaching the High Court.



Considering it, Justice Pulla Karthik questioned counsel for the petitioners as to what his clients were doing for more than a month and why they didn't approach the High Court earlier.



The court adjourned the hearing to Friday for arguments of the counsels for the petitioners.

