TSPSC Group-IV Certificate Verification Update

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced an update on certificates verification pertaining to Group- IV Services.



“The Commision would be publishing the pickup lists in the ratio of 1:3 for all candidates and 1:5 for PWD Candidates in due course, read the press release.

The candidates are also advised to obtain all the required certificates pertaining to EWS (for the year 2021 to 2022), Community, Non creamy layer for BCs, PwD certificates, Study/Resident Certificates (Class I to VII), claiming any other Reservations/ Relaxations, Qualification, Evidence of equivalent qualifications etc., and to keep them ready.

If any candidate does not submit any of the mandatory certificates on the date of certificate verification, no further time would be given, the commission stated .

It may be recalled that the commission had published general ranking list pertaining to Group-IV services on February 9.