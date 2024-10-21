TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Begins After 13-Year Wait

Hyderabad: Five barricades, six intelligence bureau officers, numerous police vans and personnel were seen at the TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam centres across the city. Amid heightened security, as announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and with the press in attendance, candidates arrived on Monday to take the first day of the Group 1 Mains exam, which is being held for the first time since 2011.

The heightened security was not limited to law enforcement; electronic devices, boards, and even pencil bags were not allowed inside the exam halls. One student was seen coming out to give his belongings to his parents at University Post Graduate College (OU), Secunderabad, as there were no deposit centres at the venue.

“It’s a bit confusing for the candidates. The security has created an uncomfortable situation. They didn’t even allow my son’s analogue watch. But I believe it is important since the exam is quite important and is being conducted after years,” said the parent. No crowd assembly was permitted within 150 metres of the centres. Medical teams were on-site to handle emergencies, and arrangements were made to ensure no power outages occurred.

The exams, which run till October 28, have been mired in controversy over the years but went ahead as per schedule despite opposition parties and Group 1 candidates demanding the revocation of Government Order (GO) 29. Protests were held across Hyderabad until Sunday, but the government proceeded with the exam. The Supreme Court also gave its approval on Monday.

Candidates had considered boycotting the exam and had a ‘Maharashtra Chalo’ march planned to express their concerns but a candidate at the OU PG college said that those candidates chose not to go through with those plans.

They also planned to wear black in protest, but very few were seen wearing the colour. “You see, careers come before conflict,” the candidate said, adding, “I believe the government should have listened to the agitators. There were no discussions. The students are the stakeholders here. Conducting the exam is not the only concern.”

While boycotts were planned, as for the turnout, in Hyderabad, out of 5,613 candidates allotted, 4,896 attended, with 717 absent, making the attendance rate 87.23 per cent.

Further, the exam was reportedly conducted fairly, and candidates said the paper was manageable. At the Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, most candidates were satisfied. Supriya B, who was appearing for the exam for the first time, reported that her exam went well, saying, “There was no issue with the paper; everything was positive and fair. I’m expecting good results.”

Govardhani, another candidate from Adilabad, said she had moved to Hyderabad a few months ago. "It was stressful to work in such a high-security environment, but I’m content with the exam. Since mine was in English medium, I didn’t have any trouble, but I’m unsure about the Telugu medium students," she said.

At 1.30 pm sharp, the gates to the TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam centres were closed on Monday, and no late arrivals were permitted.

Sai Chandra, whose wife Haritha was appearing for the exam at Koti Women's College, said the significance of the exam is high as it was being held after 13 years. Hence, providing entry to late comers would have been an issue.

At Government Degree College for Women in Begumpet, Lalitamma, who had travelled 130 km by train and bus, arrived just four minutes late. Accompanied by her son and husband, she fainted when she was denied entry, and her son broke down. Lalitamma was eventually taken to a nearby hospital by the on-site medical team.

At Koti Women's College, another woman arrived just a minute late. Desperately clinging to the gate, she cried and begged officials to let her in, but they refused.

Madhavi, a businesswoman from Nizamabad, had her daughter Bhawani appear for the exam. "Despite being a family of business owners, our daughter wanted to appear for the TSPSC exam. It is a reputed exam and securing a government job is of great significance in our society," she said. She also added that since the gates of the college were opened at 12:40, they should have been closed only at 1:40. It would have allowed late comers to take entry.

"It is not just about these exams but all government and bank exams have strict entry procedures. There is nothing new about it. Students should have reached the centre at least a few hours before the allocated time," said Sunitha, whose daughter Sharun appeared for the exam.

A candidate at Secunderabad PG College Centre took matters into their own hands. After pleading to be let in, the candidate jumped over the wall to gain entry but was promptly taken into custody by the police.

There were other instances that had a happy ending. A student mistakenly arrived at the wrong centre, MLR Institute of Technology College, in Dundigal. The ACP escorted her to the correct location.

At another centre, during the Group 1 exams at Gurunanak College, Ibrahimpatnam, an injured woman, Shetti Ankitha, arrived to sit the exam. The police assisted her by carrying her in a chair to the third floor, according to the inspector from Green Pharma police station.

SI Laxman and Inspector Venkataih spotted a student half a kilometer from the exam hall, rushing to get there. The officers, already patrolling near the college, offered him a ride in their vehicle and dropped him at the gate. The student’s name wasn’t recorded, but he was coming from Medchal.