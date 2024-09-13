TSPDCL Cracks Down on Overloaded Transformers in Apartments

Hyderabad: The southern discom said it had launched a special drive to identify apartments and commercial complexes whose unaudited power loads were causing frequent tripping of supply and low voltage issues to customers.

According to a statement, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) has started auditing every circle and division to check the apartments which have been taking more than 20 kilowatts (KW) of power directly without maintaining their own transformer.

The power company had primarily found largescale overload issue on public distribution transformers in Kukatpally, Miyapur, Balanagar, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Motinagar, Gopanpally Journalist Colony and Secunderabad limits, and is serving notice to such apartments and commercial complexes to install their own transformer.

The power utility had earlier set a condition asking apartment owners to maintain their own transformer if the power load crossed 15 KW. Now, it has been made mandatory to have an exclusive transformer if their power load exceeds 20 KW. The head office had served circulars to all superintending engineers of all the circles to conduct a special drive and identify such connections.

The connivance of corrupt staff, had helped hundreds of such apartments and commercial complexes to run without their own transformers. The distribution company is maintaining around 1.86 lakh public distribution transformers in its 10 circles under the city and its surrounding limits. The special drive would help check the frequent voltage problems and tripping of power due to overload, the statement said.