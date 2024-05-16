TSPCB to conduct painting competition on May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is organising a painting competition on May 22 on their office premises on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity.



The competition will be organized for school children in juniors, sub-juniors and seniors groups. The International Day for Biological Diversity is an opportunity to protect and restore nature.



Students can reach TSPCB and register their names to participate in competition.

