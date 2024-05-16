Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TSPCB to conduct painting competition on May 22

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 May 2024 4:47 PM GMT
TSPCB to conduct painting competition on May 22
x
The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is organising a painting competition on May 22 on their office premises on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity.(DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is organising a painting competition on May 22 on their office premises on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity.

The competition will be organized for school children in juniors, sub-juniors and seniors groups. The International Day for Biological Diversity is an opportunity to protect and restore nature.

Students can reach TSPCB and register their names to participate in competition.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana State Pollution Control Board painting competition TSPCB 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick