TSMDC Prevents Illegal Sand Transportation At Inter-State Border

Nizamabad: The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) has set up an inter-state check post at Salur on the Telangana–Maharashtra border to curb illegal transportation of sand.

The check post was inaugurated on Saturday by TSMDC managing director Bhavesh Mishra along with district collector Ila Tripathi.Officials said arrangements have been made to inspect sand-laden vehicles using a weighing machine to prevent illegal transportation and overloading.Bhavesh Mishra said sand from Maharashtra could be transported only after online booking and in accordance with the prescribed quantity and regulations. Every vehicle will be inspected at the Salur check post, he added.He said irregularities in sand transportation were reported earlier due to the absence of a check post and the new facility was established with the support of the district administration to curb such activities.According to officials, the check post is expected to help prevent illegal sand transport and improve revenue generation for the state government.Mishra said preventing overloading would also help protect roads from damage and reduce road accidents.He added that since sand quarries in Maharashtra are located close to Nizamabad, residents of the district would be able to obtain sand at comparatively lower prices.Regarding sand mining in the Manjeera river, he said clear boundaries had been demarcated using modern technology to avoid border disputes.Officials said the state government was focusing on preventing illegal sand transport and had introduced an online booking system for sand mining and transportation. The system is currently being implemented on a pilot basis in four districts, including Nizamabad.Mining AD Sanjay, Land and Survey AD Ashok and other officials were present at the event.