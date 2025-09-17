TSLPRB Issues Notification for 1,743 RTC Driver and Shramik Vacancies
Applications will be accepted online through the official TSLPRB website ([www.tgprb.in](http://www.tgprb.in)) from October 8 to October 28, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued a notification for the direct recruitment of 1,743 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). The vacancies include 1,000 drivers and 743 shramiks across various trades.
According to the notification, driver posts carry a pay scale of ₹20,960–₹60,080, while shramik posts will be in the pay scale of ₹16,550–₹45,030.
District-wise and cadre-wise distribution of posts has been detailed, with Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri recording the highest number of driver vacancies. Among shramiks, the majority of posts are for Mechanic (Diesel/Motor Vehicle) with 589 openings, followed by other trades including auto electricians, welders, painters, and upholsterers.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
