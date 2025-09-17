TSLPRB Issues Notification for 1,743 RTC Driver and Shramik Vacancies

Applications will be accepted online through the official TSLPRB website ([www.tgprb.in](http://www.tgprb.in)) from October 8 to October 28, 2025.

According to the notification, driver posts carry a pay scale of ₹20,960–₹60,080, while shramik posts will be in the pay scale of ₹16,550–₹45,030.

District-wise and cadre-wise distribution of posts has been detailed, with Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri recording the highest number of driver vacancies. Among shramiks, the majority of posts are for Mechanic (Diesel/Motor Vehicle) with 589 openings, followed by other trades including auto electricians, welders, painters, and upholsterers.