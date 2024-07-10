Top
TSIC Launches Sixth Edition of Intinta Innovator Program

Telangana
DC Online team
10 July 2024 5:16 AM GMT
TSIC Launches Sixth Edition of Intinta Innovator Program. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has launched the sixth edition of ‘Intinta Innovator Program’ 2024. This program is a vibrant innovation ecosystem across Telangana, with a particular focus on empowering rural innovators and entrepreneurs. The aim is to build the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

Innovators can submit their applications directly through WhatsApp to 9100678543. The application should include the following information: Name, Age, Photo, Occupation, Village, Mandal, Name of the Innovation, Innovation description in 100 words, Four pictures of the innovation (high resolution preferred), Two videos of the innovation showcasing its function (each under 2 minutes). Last date to apply is 3 August, 2024, the release said.


