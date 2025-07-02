TSHRC Resolved 1,500 Cases, Says Chairman

Nalgonda:Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) chairman Dr Justice Shameem Akhter announced that the Commission has resolved 1,500 human rights cases over the past two and a half months.

Speaking to the media at the R&B Guest House in Nalgonda on Tuesday, he noted that the Commission continues to receive complaints, both online and in person, regarding human rights violations.

Justice Akhter recalled that approximately 11,500 cases were pending when he assumed office. Since then, the Commission has investigated reported violations and advised the state government on necessary actions. He emphasised that issues such as unpaid wages and other worker-rights violations fall within the Commission’s jurisdiction.

The chairman also said the Commission plans to evaluate hospitals and educational institutions to identify service and facility shortcomings. “We will take suo motu action in cases based on their severity and nature. The Constitution of India guarantees rights related to education, health, and equality, and we are working to raise public awareness of human rights,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Justice Akhter inspected the community health centre in Choutuppal, Yadadri-Bhongir district, and spoke with patients about the medical services available. He urged doctors and staff to maintain required medicine stocks and provide quality care to the poor.