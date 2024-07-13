TS Eapcet Counselling: Key Dates and Updates for Candidates

HYDERABAD:

One candidate has exercised 943 options as the TS Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) concluded the application process for the first phase of TS Eapcet counselling on Friday. Students who passed the TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can still fill their basic information, pay the required fee, and book slots for certificate verification on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

The seat allotment, based on the options entered by candidates, will be published on July 19.

Eapcet counselling is for those seeking admission into engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges and universities for the upcoming academic year. According to the schedule, certificate verification for candidates who have booked slots will be conducted until Saturday, July 13.

The web options entry is in progress, and applicants will able to submit their choices until July 15.

A total of 99,170 candidates have paid the processing fee, while 60,713 candidates have exercised their options. Collectively, 3,319,866 options have been entered, with the maximum number of options exercised by a single candidate being 943.

For applicants, the processing fee is set at Rs 1,200 for OC and BC categories, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 600. The payment can be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Once the allotment is announced, candidates satisfied with their seats must self-report online and pay the tuition fee between July 19 and July 23. This process ensures that the admission is confirmed and secures their place in the respective programme and institution.

For detailed information and further updates, candidates have been asked to regularly check the official TS EAMCET counselling website, tgeapcet.nic.in. Detailed notifications, a list of help line centres, and the list of courses are also available on the website.