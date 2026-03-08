Trust, Patience Key to Maoist Surrenders: IPS Officer Sumathi

Hyderabad: For senior Telangana IPS officer B. Sumathi, IG, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), persuading Maoists to surrender has been less about force and more about building trust. Reflecting on the theme Give to Gain for International Women’s Day, she said the state first offered dignity, opportunity and patience before expecting those outside the system to rejoin society.

Convincing people who have spent years in insurgency requires understanding their fears and motivations, she noted. “Many have lived in isolation from the system. Listening to them and giving them time to reflect can sometimes be more effective than enforcement alone,” she said.

The officer acknowledged the personal sacrifices involved — long hours, emotional strain and constant alertness. “But the ability to contribute to peace and stability makes those sacrifices meaningful,” she added.

“In many cases, the state first gives assurance of safety, fairness and rehabilitation. Only when individuals feel they will be treated with dignity do they begin to trust the process,” she said.

On women in policing, Sumathi observed that female officers often play multiple roles beyond formal duties. “Women officers tend to listen, mediate and mentor younger colleagues. These efforts may not always be visible, but they influence outcomes,” she said.

She added that while women sometimes feel they must give more to prove themselves, their contributions are increasingly recognised. Mentorship, she said, helps build confidence and strengthens the system in the long run.

On the broader impact of Maoist surrenders, Sumathi said rehabilitation benefits society as a whole. “When individuals are given a chance to rebuild their lives, it reduces conflict and creates pathways for lasting peace,” she said.

Asked what it takes to persuade someone who once rejected the state to trust it again, she emphasised patience and consistent engagement. “Authority is important in policing, but patience often becomes the decisive factor in sensitive situations,” she said.

Looking back, she said policing has shown her how dialogue and trust can transform lives — a principle that, she believes, reflects the idea of Give to Gain.