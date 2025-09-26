Trump’s H1B Policy Hits Indian Students Hard

HYDERABAD: Several Indian students who secured job offers in the United States have seen their offers withdrawn after US President Donald Trump announced the $1,00,000 H-1B visa policy. Under the new rule, US employers who are looking to sponsor H-1B visas should pay a one-time fee of $1,00,000, which many companies now cite as a reason to back out.

Thousands of students, who are currently on F-1 visas, wanted to bag a job in the United States and obtain an H-1B visa. But with the new rules and skyhigh price on the visa, the companies are reluctant to pay the amount, and are rescinding the offers they made to students.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, R.P. Sowmya, a Hyderabad-origin student who is set to complete her Masters in Science from a university in Georgia, said “I applied to multiple companies, and was looking to work full-time with the company which sponsored my H-1B. After multiple back and forths, a company accepted and sent an offer letter.”

“But the $1,00,000 fee news got out, and everything came to a halt. For three days, there was no communication from them. Subsequently, they sent an email saying that they are cancelling the offer. When I inquired, they said they cannot pay the heavy fee for my H-1B visa, and said they have no other option but to cancel my offer”, she said.

Ravi Reddy (name changed), another student in California accepted an offer from a mid-sized tech firm in California. “A week after I accepted their offer, the proclamation got out. They told me two days ago that due to the new cost, they cannot proceed with my employment,” he said, voice heavy with disappointment.

He further said “The firm was really excited to have me on board and sponsoring my visa. But afterwards, they withdrew the sponsor clause citing ‘business constraints’”.

Many international students and recent graduates said that their legal status in the US is now vulnerable; they rely on full-time offers before their OPT (Optional Practical Training) period runs out, and losing an offer may force them to return home.

"I don't have any other option but to go back home now. My OPT period will end by the end of this year, and then I'll have another two months of grace period to leave. I might as well leave the country and start looking for jobs in India", Ravi said.