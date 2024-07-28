Truck Hits Road Divider in Vivekanandanagar, Driver Charged

Hyderabad: A truck crashed into a road divider at Metro Rail Pillar A778 in Vivekanandanagar on Saturday, Kukatpally police said. There were no casualties. Police attributed the incident to brake failure.



Kukatpally inspector K. Muthu said truck driver Laxman was coming from Kakinada to the city with a load of sugar bags. A case has been registered against the driver under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



