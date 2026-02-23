Trough over Bay of Bengal to Bring Light Rain, Winds to City and Districts

Hyderabad: The city, its surroundings, and many areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, said on Sunday. It also issued a yellow alert in several districts over the two days.

The IMD forecast light rain or drizzles in many parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by winds of 6–10 km per hour. It added that the impact of the light rain would be very low.

Moist air from the seas is moving inland towards Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, causing cloud formation across the state. “A trough runs from a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal to south Madhya Maharashtra across central Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka,” the IMD said.

Thunderstorms with lightning strikes are very likely in parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts on Monday, prompting a yellow alert.

On Tuesday, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool districts will remain under yellow alert.