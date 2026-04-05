Trouble at Gajwel MLA Camp Office, BRS Accuses Congress of Vandalism

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday demanded immediate and strict action over vandalism of the MLA office in Gajwel, the camp office of Gajwel legislator and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Trouble erupted when a group of Congress workers and local party leaders marched to the camp office and forced their way in and tried to install a portrait of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the office room. The BRS alleged vandalism by Congress workers who, they said, damaged door and window panes, as well as furniture in the office.

The BRS alleged that the Congress workers who vandalised the office were led by the district Congress committee president Tumukunta Akansha Reddy. The BRS also called for a Gajwel bandh on Monday in protest against the incident.

Several BRS leaders including former ministers, current and past MPs, legislators and others roundly condemned the vandalism of the MLA camp office. The party said it lodged a complaint on the incident with the police and demanded strict action against all those who attacked the MLA’s office in Gajwel.

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao condemned the attack on the MLA camp office and alleged that the vandalism was indulged in following direct instructions from Revanth Reddy. Harish Rao said “Congress leaders in Telangana are acting like criminal gangs. Today’s attack on Gajwel MLA camp office is an attack on democracy. Attacks on opposition leaders, social activists, and media have become commonplace and routine under the Congress government.”

He said “the BRS will now be cowed down by intimidation tactics and we will continue to highlight Congress government’s failures, and will continue our fight on behalf of the people on issues of public importance.”