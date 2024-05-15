Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Inaugurates SPECTRUM Art Exhibition

Hyderabad: Tripura State Governor N. Indrasena Reddyinaugurated the SPECTRUM art exhibition at the Chitramayi State Art Gallery in Madhapur. Film director Thammarreddy Bharadwaj and music director Mahit Narayan were also present at the event.

The exhibition showcases drawings, oil paintings, etchings, ceramic sculptures, and fiber sculptures by seven artists from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa: P.Y. Raju, Gopal, Kranti Chary, Priyadarshan, Rajesh Chodankar, Sree Harsha, and Vasudeo Shetye.

The Governor, after viewing the artwork, appreciated the depth of the art. He also congratulated the artists on their work. Indrasena Reddy praised the artists for their beautiful paintings and sculptures.

Film director Thammarreddy Bharadwaj said that such exhibitions are very much needed for society. He appreciated the way the artists had painted their beautiful paintings.

Prominent artist P.Y. Raju said that the SPECTRUM art exhibition, which began on Wednesday at the Chitramayi State Art Gallery, will continue till May 20. He invited visitors to the exhibition.

The seven artists expressed their gratitude to Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, film director Thammarreddy Bharadwaj, and music director Mahit Narayan for inaugurating the art exhibition they had organized.

The seven artists expressed their gratitude to Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, film director Thammarreddy Bharadwaj, and music director Mahit Narayan for inaugurating the art exhibition they had organized.