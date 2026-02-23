Triple Driving Proves Fatal for 3 Youngsters on Hyderabad Suburbs

Hyderabad: Triple riding proved fatal for three youngsters after a speeding container lorry hit them at Shabad in Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

The youngsters – Ajay, Uday Kiran and Azam – all aged between 19 and 20 were travelling on a bike from Chevella to Shabad. The trio was trying to overtake the lorry and in the process they lost control over the bike and met with an accident at Nagarguda crossroads.

Azam escaped with injuries, while his two friends died. The passers-by rushed Azam to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors kept him under observation. The police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and took up the investigation.