Trio Recceed RSS Office, Delhi Markets

Hyderabad: Officials probing the alleged ricin-linked terror plot involving three arrested persons, including Hyderabad-based doctor Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, said the group had reportedly carried out reconnaissance near an RSS office in Lucknow and at two major market areas in Delhi before their arrest. Their movements at these locations are now part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected plan.

Saiyed, who completed his medical degree in China, had been working at a shawarma stall in Hafeezpet after failing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which foreign-trained doctors must clear to practise in India.

Officials said they recovered several items from his possession, including an oil-press machine he had brought home days before the arrest. The equipment and other materials are currently being examined. Forensic teams are analysing the seized substances to determine their chemical composition and potential lethality.

Saiyed’s family told the media that his behaviour had recently changed and that he would lock himself in his room for long hours. They also claimed he had been “trapped in a business deal”.

Following the arrests, the Gujarat ATS searched his house or “workshop” in Rajendranagar, seizing a blue drum containing an unidentified liquid, castor pulp, four litres of castor oil, acetone bottles, sieves, funnels and the oil-press equipment. Earlier, ATS officials had recovered two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and other items suspected to have been used in extraction processes.

Saiyed and the two other accused were intercepted by the Gujarat ATS earlier this week while travelling in a car near Surendranagar, based on specific intelligence inputs. They were arrested on suspicion of planning a chemical-based attack using ricin. Investigators also suspect the trio may have links with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an extremist group operating in Afghanistan.