Trio Held For ‘Bhoodan land’ Fraud In Khammam

Nalgonda: Khanapur Haveli police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating people in the name of allotment of Bhoodan lands at Velugumatla in Khammam.

The accused were identified as Thalluri Krishna, Mankidi Lingaraju and Mudiga Ramulu, all residents of Khammam.

Police said the trio posed as OPDR Bhoodan members and allegedly collected amounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh from individuals by promising allocation of Bhoodan land. They were also accused of illegally erecting sheds on Bhoodan, government and private lands at Velugumatla.

On February 7, the accused and their supporters allegedly trespassed into compartment No. 40 of forest land at Velugumatla and obstructed officials engaged in laying chain-link fencing.

During inquiry, police found that several people were allegedly cheated on the pretext of land allotment.

Sources said the accused and their associates were also planning to erect huts on private lands at Vinobha Navodaya Nagar on the outskirts of Khammam. Some of these lands reportedly belong to families of political leaders. Police said further investigation is underway.



