 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Tributes Pour In For Voice of Telangana and Praja Kavi Ande Sri

Telangana
10 Nov 2025 9:52 AM IST

Ande Sri, whose original name was Ande Yellanna (1961–2025), passed away today.

Tributes Pour In For Voice of Telangana and Praja Kavi Ande Sri
x
Praja Kavi Ande Sri.

Ande Sri, whose original name was Ande Yellanna (1961–2025), passed away today. The highly acclaimed poet and lyricist from Telangana, often referred to as a Praja Kavi (People's Poet) or Prakruthi Kavi (Nature's Poet), was a towering figure in Telugu literature and the cultural identity of Telangana. Rich tributes are pouring in for him.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ande Sri 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X