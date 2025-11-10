Tributes Pour In For Voice of Telangana and Praja Kavi Ande Sri

Ande Sri, whose original name was Ande Yellanna (1961–2025), passed away today. The highly acclaimed poet and lyricist from Telangana, often referred to as a Praja Kavi (People's Poet) or Prakruthi Kavi (Nature's Poet), was a towering figure in Telugu literature and the cultural identity of Telangana. Rich tributes are pouring in for him.











