Tributes Paid To Telangana Icon Konda Laxman Bapuji On Birth Anniversary

Nizamabad:The birth anniversary of Telangana activist and freedom fighter Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji was celebrated on Saturday with grandeur.

The Department of Backward Classes Welfare officially organised the event. Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, additional collector Ankit, leaders of BC and Padmashali community associations, and others paid floral tributes at Bapuji’s statue in Vinayakanagar.

At the New Ambedkar Bhavan, the anniversary programme was inaugurated by additional collector Kiran Kumar, who lit the ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes to Bapuji’s portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Kumar described Bapuji as a great leader who dedicated his life with sincerity and commitment to the achievement of Telangana state.

He recalled that Konda Laxman Bapuji not only played a crucial role in the Telangana movement but also participated in India’s freedom struggle. He was a man of sacrifice, who raised his voice in legislative assemblies and gave up his posts without hesitation. Kumar urged everyone to strive to uphold and realise Bapuji’s ideals.

District BC welfare officer Narsaiah, along with leaders of BC associations and other dignitaries, also took part in the programme.