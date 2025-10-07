 Top
Tributes Paid to Komaram Bheem on His 85th Death Anniversary

7 Oct 2025 3:45 PM IST

District officials pay floral homage at Jodeghat to honour tribal leader Komaram Bheem's legacy.

Tributes Paid to Komaram Bheem on His 85th Death Anniversary
Asifabad: On the occasion of the 85th death anniversary of Komaram Bheem, District Collector Venkatesh Dothre paid floral tributes to the statue of the tribal freedom fighter at Jodeghat.
Superintendent of Police, Project Officer (ITDA), District Forest Officer, Additional Collector, ASP, and several other officials also participated in the programme and offered their respects to the revolutionary leader who fought for the rights and identity of the tribal people.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
