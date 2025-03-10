Tribunal orders sons to pay Rs 20,000 per month to take care of mom

WARANGAL(MULUGU): In a major decision supporting senior citizens' rights, the parents and senior citizens welfare tribunal in Mulugu district, led by presiding officer and revenue divisional officer N. Venkatesh, issued interim orders in a maintenance case filed by Azmeer Damayanti, 60, against her two sons on Monday.

Damayanti had approached the tribunal under the Parents and Senior Citizens Maintenance and Welfare Act, 2007, alleging that her sons, Azmeer Gopal Singh and Azmeer Jaipal Singh, had transferred property, including agricultural land and a house initially registered to their father, K.S. Dharma Naik, into their own names without her consent. She further accused her sons of neglecting their legal obligation to provide financial and medical support.

After evaluating the arguments, the tribunal ordered the two sons to pay a combined monthly maintenance amount of Rs 20,000 to their mother, specifying that each son must deposit Rs 10,000 into Damayanti’s bank account every month.

To ensure compliance, the tribunal directed local authorities, including the revenue divisional officer and the station house officer of Venkatapur, to oversee the implementation of the order.

Additionally, the property dispute tied to this case is being handled separately in civil court. Damayanti’s daughter has filed a partition suit (O.S. No. 66 of 2020), currently pending before the Mulugu Civil Court.

Meanwhile, RDO N. Venkatesh, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said that Damayanti approached them alleging that after the death of her husband, her two sons illegally grabbed the family land and were neglecting her well being.

Additionally, Damayanti has sought the cancellation of the land registration that was transferred to her sons. But her sons requested additional time to respond, so the interim orders were issued and scheduled a second hearing, he added.