Tribal Woman Found Dead In Forest, Man Held In Asifabad

ADILABAD: The body of a 25-year-old tribal woman was found in a forest area near Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Atram Sammakka, a resident of Kondapalli village. It is learnt that she was pregnant.

Police took a married man, Kelkari Jalapathi of Jaihindopur, into custody in connection with the case. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to killing the woman.

According to police, Jalapathi had an alleged relationship with Sammakka and reportedly killed her after she pressured him to marry her. Police said he took her into the forest area and allegedly attacked her with an iron rod about four days ago.

Police said the accused later informed his brother about the incident, following which the latter alerted the police.

A police team traced the body and shifted it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the law, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.