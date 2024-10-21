Tribal people lacking Aadhaar denied government benefits

Tirupati: Thousands belonging to tribal communities are unable to access benefits extended by the central or state government as they lack an Aadhaar card. Among them is a 43-year-old tribal woman from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, who could not access a life-saving medical procedure as she did not have any identity document issued by the government. Following this, her family approached the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in their area. The woman went through her heart procedure only after she got her Aadhaar card.

Officials familiar with the situation say it is not an isolated incident. "Many tribal people across AP face similar hurdles in accessing basic services," an ITDA official told Deccan Chronicle on condition of anonymity.



The issue stems from low awareness among tribal communities about possessing identity documents and bureaucratic challenges they face in remote areas in securing their identity documents. The problem is widespread across the erstwhile Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. Many tribal groups, including Yanadi, Chenchu, Yerukula and Nakkala, struggle to access welfare schemes without Aadhaar or ration cards. Many of these tribes live in remote areas, relying on traditional practices like hunting, fishing and catching snakes, or daily labour. They do not know the importance of possessing an identity document owing to their isolation and illiteracy. This cuts them off from healthcare, pensions and ration supplies.



Recognising the scale of the issue, the ITDA has launched a mobile application to identify and provide identity documents to tribal people, including Aadhaar, ration, voter ID, health and NREGS job cards. A special drive in Nellore district alone resulted in issuance of Aadhaar cards to over 31,000 tribal people.



However, gaps still remain. For example, families whose children are born in government hospitals do not face many hurdles because the hospital issues them a birth certificate, which becomes the basis for securing an Aadhaar card. But lack of birth certificates for children delivered at home becomes a significant barrier.



Explaining the challenges faced in registering tribals for Aadhaar cards, the ITDA official said, “The main criteria for obtaining the identity document is the requirement of age proof, such as a birth certificate, which many tribals do not have. We have proposed to the state government that domicile certificates issued by the mandal revenue officer (MRO) be accepted as an alternative to birth certificates. We are awaiting the government’s decision on this matter.”

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who recently adopted Pynapuram Chinna Sangham colony in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district, criticised local officials for not providing Aadhaar cards to tribal people despite having enough staff.



The MLA says poverty and illiteracy have made tribal communities vulnerable to exploitation. Many of them lack proper IDs, which prevents their children from attending school. They also cannot get pensions and other government benefits. “Addressing this vulnerability through proper identity documents is the first step toward the empowerment of tribal communities,” he underlined.

