Tribal MLAs Demand More Rights On Forest

Hyderabad:Tribal MLAs voiced their concerns over the problems faced by tribal communities due to the unilateral actions taken by forest department officials in tribal regions. Several MLAs raised alarm about the violation of the the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act) and accusing forest officials of taking decisions without consulting the gram sabha and disregarding the rights of tribal villages.

The legislators, at a meeting convened by tribal welfare minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday, also voiced their opposition to the GO 49, which designates the land between the Andhari-Tadoba tiger reserve of Maharashtra and Kawal in Telangana as the Komaram Bheem conservation reserve. According to the MLAs, this move severely impacts the tribal communities in the area by restricting their access to natural resources. They urged the government to revoke the GO.

The MLAs raised concerns over land acquisition activities taking place in tribal areas under the guise of forest conservation, which they claimed were being carried out without obtaining proper approval from the Gram Sabha as required by law.

The meeting was attended by key tribal leaders including MLAs Deputy Speaker-designate J. Ram Chander Naik, Payam Venkateshwarlu, Vedma Bojju Patel, Kova Lakshmi, Anil Jadhav, Adinarayana Jare along with Tricor — Telangana Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation — chairman Bellaiah Naik, Girijan Cooperative Chairman chairman Kotnaka Tirupati, tribal welfare department principal secretary A. Sharath, ST Gurukulams secretary Seetha Lakshmi and senior government officials.

The primary focus of the session was on the broader issue of tribal welfare and development.

The minister said the government would reinstate GO No. 3, to prioritise employment for residents in tribal areas. She said a special quota had been introduced for tribals in several schemes, including Indiramma Indlu. She proposed organising job fairs in the agency areas, with Mahabubabad and Asifabad being the first locations for these events.



Seethakka said the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam will would help tribal farmers in cultivating sorghum and other crops. An additional ₹12 crore has been allocated to support the development of underdeveloped tribal regions, particularly Utnoor and Eturunagaram, through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), she said.



Seethakka said special funds will be allocated to enhance the cultural wing within the tribal welfare department. She said there were plans to set up Tribal Museums in other ITDA areas, after the inauguration of the Tribal Museum in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Seethakka inaugurated the tribal cafeteria at the Sankshema Bhavan at Masab Tank which offers traditional tribal dishes prepared with forest produce, such as wild grains, nuts and locally sourced ingredients. A tribal food stall was set up at the Tribal Museum, where visitors had the chance to taste over 20 different dishes.