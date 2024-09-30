Tribal Adivasi Volleyball Player Passes Away

Adilabad: Sidam Jalender, 20, a promising young adivasi volleyball player from Tiryani, passed away due to ill health on Sunday in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. Jalender, who had represented the state in multiple volleyball tournaments at both state and national levels, had earned recognition for his exceptional talent, bringing pride to Telangana and the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Community leaders and public representatives expressed their shock and grief over the untimely death of the rising sports star. They said that the state has lost a talented player with great potential.

College lecturer Jyoshna Reddy, recalling Jalender’s prowess on the court, remarked that his powerful smashes were a defining feature of his game, captivating everyone who watched him play.