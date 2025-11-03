Triangular Contest Favours BJP: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy predicted a triangular contest in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll on November 11 and a favorable result for the BJP, as the division of votes between the Congress and BRS would work to its advantage. He said voters were disillusioned with the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises, forcing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to resort to appeals such as “Barosa Karo” (have trust). Kishan criticised Revanth for admitting that the government’s coffers were empty and questioned the credibility of cricketer-turned-politician Mohd. Azharuddin, now a Cabinet member, cited pending vigilance and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against him.

The minister claimed that the BJP’s campaign was receiving overwhelming public support, as reflected in attacks from both the Congress and BRS, which he said indicated the BJP’s growing strength. In a brief interaction with the media, Kishan Reddy highlighted what he described as the Congress’s desperation, noting that Revanth was making intensive campaign visits to each division and allegedly holding secret meetings with community elders to salvage the party’s prospects.

On the issue of the delayed second phase of the Metro Rail project, Kishan blamed the state government for lacking clarity and failing to prepare a new detailed project report (DPR) for the transition from L&T Metro Rail, dismissing Revanth’s criticism of the BJP in this regard. Referring to the ongoing private college bandh over pending dues of `8,000 crore, Kishan urged the state government to stop harassment through vigilance raids and immediately release the funds to safeguard students’ interests.

Responding to BRS claims of K. Chandrashekar Rao’s comeback, Kishan mocked the idea that a leader “confined to his farmhouse for 23 months” could become Chief Minister again. He challenged KCR to conduct a padayatra in Jubilee Hills to witness firsthand how his government had neglected the constituency. “When KCR heli-hopped during the Munugode bypoll, what’s wrong if someone conducts a padayatra in Jubilee Hills to see how his government ignored the area?” he asked.

On the BRS row involving K. Kavitha, Kishan remarked that it was “a daddy-daughter issue” and a dispute over property shares. Regarding AIMIM’s decision to stay away from the bypoll, Kishan dismissed Asaduddin Owaisi’s politics as “suitcase politics,” accusing him of practising electoral opportunism outside his core constituencies. Kishan said the BJP’s campaign message positioned the Congress and BRS as failed rulers, while portraying the BJP as the emerging alternative in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills by-election.