Trial Run of Water Storage in ORR Phase-2

Hyderabad:Managing director of HMWSSB, K. Ashok Reddy on Saturday conducted a trial run of the storage of water in the twin reservoirs as part of the ORR Project Phase - 2.

These reservoirs with capacities of 4.2 million litres, aim to provide drinking water to approximately 1,27,000 residents in the Patancheru constituency.



Ashok Reddy instructed officials to make sure that the reservoirs are operational by the first week of November. He stated the importance of a water audit to minimise transmission losses and reduce costs stating that the `30-crore project would offer purified drinking water and plans for 120 bulk connections are underway with 22 km of distribution lines already built.

Ashok Reddy also identified a site for a sewage treatment plant in Tellapur and visited sewage treatment plant in Nallagandla, demanding the completion of all mechanical and electrical work by the end of November. This initiative aims to improve water management and sanitation in the region.

