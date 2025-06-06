Tree Relocated, Not Felled, at Patny Centre on World Environment Day

Hyderabad:In a city where tree cover is rapidly vanishing to make way for roads, a 32-year-old tree near Krishna Complex at Patny Centre, Secunderabad, was uprooted on World Environment Day—not to be destroyed, but to be relocated. Unlike many trees being cut completely, this one was translocated to Mahbub College, where it will be replanted.

Workers began operations at 6 am, trimming branches before carefully lifting the main trunk. “It was a huge tree, so cutting the branches took time. The branches were sent to the dump yard, while the trunk was transported for replanting,” said one of the workers. This is not the first instance of tree relocation in the area. About six weeks ago, another tree from the opposite lane was moved to Mahbub College and is reportedly in a healthy condition.



Officials said the decision was taken as the tree was obstructing the road and causing traffic congestion. Narayana Koni, a local shopkeeper, claimed the spot had witnessed several minor accidents and a major one two months ago that killed two people. “The tree made U-turns difficult. Now, even the U-turn has been closed,” he said.



Not all residents agree. S Akram, another shopkeeper, blamed reckless driving instead. “People drive on the wrong side. That tree gave shade to pedestrians. Cutting it isn’t the answer,” he said. Pedestrian Ankitha Naidu, who witnessed the process, said, “It’s hard to see the tree go, but I’m glad it’s being moved, not cut down.”



Secunderabad traffic ACP Shankar Raju said the move was solely for public safety. “We remove trees only when they obstruct traffic or pose danger. This tree was blocking a free left and causing congestion. It has not been cut, only relocated. We’ll ensure it survives,” he said.



Tree relocations are becoming more frequent in Hyderabad. Two months ago, a tree from Mayuri Marg was moved to Hyderabad Public School. Others from Mahendra Hills and Lothkunta Junction were replanted at Artillery Centre and ITI Alwal, respectively. Another tree on the same Patny lane may soon be shifted, pending permission.



Explaining the process, VATA Foundation founder Uday Krishna Peddireddi said tree translocation typically involves three methods. “The ideal method includes a 21-day preparation period, trimming and root conditioning. But when rescuing trees marked for felling, we only get one or two days. We trim the tree, retain the root ball, and replant within hours. It may not look scientific, but we’ve seen 80 per cent survival, especially with post-care like watering.”



Mohit, a VATA volunteer who oversaw Wednesday’s operation, said, “This tree had 3–4 feet roots. We dug a 6x6 pit at Mahbub College. We used Rootex, vermicompost and cow dung. With 45 days of care, the tree should recover.” As Hyderabad grows, its trees are being pushed aside. Though relocation offers hope, it is a reminder of the quiet disappearance of the trees that once lined the city's roads.