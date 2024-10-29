Treatment During ‘Golden Hour’ Can Save Lives of Stroke Victims: Experts

Hyderabad: On World Stroke Day on Tuesday, the spotlight is on the increasing prevalence of stroke cases, driven by risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and lack of public awareness. Telangana faces a significant public health challenge, with many individuals at risk due to inadequate control of the modifiable risk factors.

This year's theme, ‘GreaterThanStroke Active Challenge’, highlights the power of sports to raise awareness about stroke prevention and rehabilitation and engage people from all walks of life.

The prevalence of stroke is influenced by both rural and urban lifestyles.

To raise awareness and engage the community, HCAH organised a walkathon and bike rally on Monday, from Somajiguda to Gachibowli.

"The golden period is extremely important in case of a stroke. It refers to the critical time window immediately following the onset of the symptoms during which treatment is most effective. This period is typically the first few hours after a stroke begins. Immediate medical interventions like clot-busting drugs can significantly reduce the risk of long-term disability and improve recovery outcomes. It is crucial to seek medical help as soon as possible to take advantage of this window," explained Dr Manas Kumar Panigrahi, head of a department and senior consultant (neurosurgery) at KIMS Hospital.

"A comprehensive treatment approach that includes cognitive therapy, sensory rehabilitation and recreational therapy has worked. These therapies are crucial not only for physical recovery but also for supporting emotional well-being, helping individuals to return to normal life and preventing secondary strokes,” Dr Panigrahi said.

“Enhanced surveillance systems, community-based interventions and continued research into stroke epidemiology are essential for informing better healthcare policies and resource allocation to manage this escalating health burden effectively," he added.

Dr Sharath Kumar G.G., interventional neuro-radiologist at Apollo Hospitals added that the golden hour was not only about acting fast but also reaching a stroke-ready hospital.

"Less than one per cent of stroke patients in India make it to the hospital within this window, meaning that a mindboggling 99 per cent miss life-saving interventions. In India, one person suffers from a stroke every 20 seconds, and every four minutes someone succumbs to it,” he explained.

“IV thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy, if administered within their respective time frames, can prevent permanent disability. However, more than 70 per cent of ischemic stroke (caused by blood clot) patients don’t reach hospitals in time, largely due to lack of public awareness about symptoms like sudden weakness, slurred speech and facial drooping,” Dr Kumar said.

In this regard, HCAH highlighted the need for a personalised approach, which combines physical therapy, advanced medical equipment, and psychological support to address paralysis and muscle function.

FAST: How to recognize a stroke

Recognising the signs of a stroke quickly is essential for getting timely medical help. The acronym F.A.S.T. — Face, Arms, Speech, Time — is commonly used to remember the first signs of a stroke:

1. Face drooping: One side of the face may droop or become numb. Ask the person to smile and check if the smile is uneven.

2. Arm weakness: One arm may feel weak or numb. Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one drifts downward.

3. Speech difficulty: Speech may be slurred or hard to understand. Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence to check for clarity.

4. Sudden confusion or trouble understanding: This can also be an early sign of a stroke.

5. Call an ambulance: If any of these signs are present, it is crucial to call emergency services immediately.

How to help

1. Call emergency services immediately

2. Ensure that the person is in a safe position, preferably lying down with the head slightly elevated, in order to prevent injuries.

3. Note the time — record the time when the symptoms first appeared.

4. Do not give food or any drink.

Doctors suggest use of an app called ‘The Stroke Riskometer’, an easy-to-use tool to assess individual risk of a stroke. The app can also give you an indication of your risk of heart attack, dementia, and diabetes. This could be an aid. Always consult a doctor.