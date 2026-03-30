Treasure Hunters: Officials Inspect 13th Century Molangur Fort After Illegal Diggings

KARIMNAGAR: Illegal excavation at the 13th century Molangur Fort has prompted an inspection by archaeology and police authorities following alerts from local residents.

Villagers reported the presence of a group moving around the fort area and later found fresh pits dug near boulders bearing ancient carvings. Archaeology assistant director Raviteja, Keshavapatnam sub-inspector K. Shekar Reddy and Molangur Sarpanch Poodari Raju visited the site to assess the damage.

Officials said such activity poses a threat to the region’s architectural heritage. Investigators believe the digging was carried out at a specific location near a rock carving shaped like a snake. Historically, natural rock carvings were used by the Kakatiya army as markers during the transport of royal treasure or coins between Warangal and Elgandal. Police suspect the group may have misread these markers as indications of buried gold and conducted the excavation at night.

Molangur Fort, built during the reign of King Prataparudra by his army chief Maharaj, houses an ancient Shiva temple, the Doodh Bowli well known for its clear water, and the dargah of Malang Shah Wali. Historians note the fort served as a resting point for Kakatiya rulers travelling across the region.

Police said efforts are under way to identify those involved in the digging.