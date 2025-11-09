Treasure Hunt Turns Tragic, Man Electrocuted in Jagtial

Karimnagar: The death of a 37-year-old man has sparked controversy after his family and villagers alleged that he was killed as part of a human sacrifice ritual to find hidden treasure in Jagtial Rural mandal, Jagtial district.

The deceased, identified as Naraveni Mogili, was initially reported by his associates to have died from accidental electrocution. However, evidence found at the scene, including a freshly dug pit and materials used in black magic rituals such as turmeric, vermilion, and lemons, raised suspicions among his family members.

Mogili, who is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son, was reportedly taken from his home in Govindupally village on Saturday morning by his associates, Somaiah and Rajesh, to Anantharam, allegedly for masonry work. A few hours later, Somaiah informed the family that Mogili had died on the spot due to an accidental electric shock at the worksite.

When Mogili’s family visited the site, they found ritual materials and immediately dismissed the electric shock claim. They alleged that he had been murdered as a human sacrifice in an attempt to uncover hidden treasure and demanded a thorough investigation into this angle. A police complaint was subsequently lodged.

Meanwhile, Jagtial Rural Circle Inspector D. Sudhakar stated that Mogili’s death was indeed due to accidental electrocution, not human sacrifice as alleged. According to the officer, Mogili and his associates were digging for hidden treasure when he accidentally touched a live switchboard fuse, leading to his instant death.

While ruling out the human sacrifice theory, the police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.