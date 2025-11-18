Travel Agents Close Their Offices Fearing Backlash

Hyderabad:Travel agents who provided Umrah services to the passengers who died in the bus accident in Saudi Arabia kept their offices closed on Monday, fearing backlash.

As news spread that over 40 Umrah pilgrims had died in the accident, many travel agents chose not to open their offices. Those who did open briefly shut their shutters before noon, fearing public anger as the relatives of the deceased and the media attempted to reach them.



“Accidents can happen anywhere — how are we responsible for this? It is clearly a case of negligence on the part of the oil tanker’s driver. Let the authorities complete the probe and bring out the facts,” said the proprietor of one agency, told Deccan Chronicle, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The tour operator also dismissed rumours that a Nizamabad native was behind the wheel. He blamed social media for spreading misinformation. “Those who recorded the footage of the burning bus were actually from Nizamabad, not the driver. The driver was from an African nation — possibly Somalia or Sudan,” he added.