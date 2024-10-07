Trash Drums Near Telangana Secretariat Trigger Security Concern

Hyderabad:A plastic and another metal drum, filled with trash, were seen placed right in front of the gates of the Telangana Secretariat on Monday. The drums, near an important government building, caused alarm among officials and the public alike for as long as they were lying there.

The trash-filled plastic drum was placed in the green bushes in front of the Secretariat, while the huge metal drum was beside the bushes.



Later in the day, authorities responded, removed the drums and cleaned the area.



The incident has led to questions about the cleanliness and security measures around key government buildings, with many calling for stricter regulations to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

