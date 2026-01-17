Transport Department Trains Drivers in First Aid

Hyderabad: Transport department on Saturday trained 200 commercial vehicle drivers, of whom most are at the wheel of school buses, in first aid techniques, at the RTA office in Khairatabad. Officials said that they had found after an analysis of accident data that many drivers lack basic first-aid knowledge.

During the programme, organised as part of National Road Safety Month, Dr Mohammed Muhsin of St John Ambulance demonstrated first-aid procedures to be followed in case of a road accident, precautions to be taken during cardiac emergencies, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and life-support techniques. The session also covered the importance of the ‘Golden Period’ and ‘Platinum Period’ in saving accident victims.

Joint commissioner C. Ramesh explained the importance of defensive driving for improved road safety and outlined key reasons behind road accidents. He urged drivers to act responsibly and contribute to safer roads.

Officials also fixed safety radium stickers on vehicles and conducted checks on safety mechanisms as part of the initiative.