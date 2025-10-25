Transport Dept Cracks Down on Private Buses After Kurnool Tragedy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has been put on high alert following the Kurnool bus tragedy. In a swift response, officials have intensified checks on private travel buses plying across the state.

RTA teams carried out extensive inspections on the Vijayawada and Bengaluru highways, including at Gagan Pahad in the Rajendranagar area. Buses coming from Andhra Pradesh were thoroughly checked for fire safety equipment and medical kits.

Cases have been registered against five private travel buses found violating safety norms. One bus was seized for operating with a broken mirror—passengers claimed it had earlier met with an accident near Jadcherla.

Similar inspections were conducted at Chintalakunta in LB Nagar, where officials seized one bus for non-compliance and detained four more for plying without proper authorization.

Officials said the drive will continue to ensure passenger safety and strict adherence to transport regulations.