Transgender Traffic Volunteers Project May Get Extension

HYDERABAD: The traffic police has sought the state government’s permission to extend a pilot project, where transgender were deputed as traffic volunteers, by six months. Out of 44 transgenders, who were trained in December, five have dropped out for health complications, while 38 are still in service.

“We want to show the society what we are capable of, and prove ourselves. After doing the job for six months, we want to continue in this job. It gave us dignity and we are grateful to the traffic police and the Telangana government,” said Nisha, one of volunteers working in the Secunderabad zone.

She said they submitted a request to women and child welfare minister Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, seeking a similar arrangement for the home guards and a five per cent quota for transgenders in recruitment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rachana Mudraboyina, an advocate for transgender rights, said the officials have promised 100 more jobs for the community across five divisions in Hyderabad. She said the government is positive on extending the initiative to other wings such as HYDRAA and GHMC if they meet required qualifications.

She said the government has also shown interest in providing mental health support and counseling facilities for the trans-volunteers particularly for those undergoing gender transition surgery.



“The feedback from the public and the trans volunteers is very positive. We didn’t receive a single complaint against them. The field officers have appreciated the work of the trans volunteers, who were involved in various tasks such as regulating traffic, managing pedestrian crossings, and removing encroachments,” said Joel Davis, joint commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic.

He said the traffic police intended to extend the project for another six months and sought permission from the government.