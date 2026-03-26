Transgender Persons Bill Condemned

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Against Trans Erasure Collective has condemned the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, in a statement released on Thursday, calling it a rollback of rights and warning of fear, exclusion, and worsening mental health among gender-diverse people.

The collective said that the law removes self-identification and reintroduces medical and bureaucratic checks, which could push many out of legal recognition. “The law reintroduces medical and bureaucratic gatekeeping, excluding many trans and gender-diverse people from legal recognition, while being passed without meaningful consultation,” the collective said.

Members spoke about how the changes could affect everyday life. “This amendment throws trans women, trans men, and non-binary people under the bus,” said Savitri, while Picnic, a transmasculine person, said it “criminalises our communities and support systems.”

Mental health concerns came up repeatedly. Psychologist Shreya Banerjee said there is “a surge in crisis calls, with people reporting depression, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts,” linking it to a growing sense of distrust.

Community members raised legal concerns as well, stating that the amendment “completely erases trans men from its purview and removes self-identification.”

The collective questioned claims of misuse and called for consultation, adding, “Decisions about our lives cannot be made without us.”