Transgender Community Hails CM Revanth for Ushering In a New Dawn

Hyderabad: Members from the transgender community have hailed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his landmark decision to hire them as traffic control volunteers, presumed to be a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, and perhaps the world. Traffic management is handled by traffic police personnel.



The transgender community has all along been bearing the brunt of societal stigma and discrimination and this comes as a refreshing empowerment.

Many experts opined that the Chief Minister’s decision could ring in a change in society’s approach and people would start treating transgenders as equals. According to the estimates of several organisations, there are around 50,000 registered transgender persons in Telangana, whereas those who are not revealing their identity may be in excess of one lakh.

Pothana Mekhala, deputy director TG Aids Control Society, said, “Over several years I have been working closely with transgender persons. There is all-round appreciation for the Chief Minister’s move as this will help the community to open up. They have always been treated as outcasts. We can believe that this mark is a new chapter as regards social justice.”

Aarthi Yadav Vampu, a transgender working in a social service association, said that this was one of the historic announcements in their lives. “Imagine a new force in the police department! We extend our gratitude to the Chief Minister for his forward-thinking gesture. I also urge Revanth Reddy to enrol this force under a regular pay structure. Once assured of such a regular income, we can manage our lives properly,” Vampu said.

According to Asifa Nisha, a former community coordinator: “This will bring a major change not only in India but send across a message to the world loud and clear. We have always been looked down upon in society. Our fight is for equal status. This move will transform the society’s mindset. Thousands of us will now be part of a new force in the police department.”

Transgender advocacy officer Udaya Sri said, “Our community went through grievous atrocities from the beginning. Revanth Reddy’s move reassures the community that we are part of the society. We believe that this will mark a new dawn for all of us. We urge the state government to give us equal status in all fields, going forward.”