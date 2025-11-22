Transforming Education is Telangana Govt's Core Mission: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday said that bringing transformative change to the education system remains a central commitment of the State government. He said Telangana is prioritising skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling to prepare youth as future-ready human resources for emerging global markets. The Minister was speaking at the JNTUH Global Alumni Meet – 2025 at the JNTUH Auditorium in Kukatpally, where he attended as the Chief Guest.

Sridhar Babu said the government is according top priority to education and healthcare, while simultaneously strengthening an ecosystem that positions Telangana in key emerging technologies such as quantum computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. He announced that the State will soon launch the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, developed in collaboration with international experts, to advance research and innovation in AI.

Urging students and alumni to remain connected to their roots, he said: “No matter how high we rise, we must never forget where we come from. Giving back to society is a responsibility that comes with gratitude.” He added that sincere fulfilment of duties empowers individuals to demand progress and accountability.

The Minister called upon the JNTUH alumni network to take the lead in establishing a Centre of Excellence in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, along with research clusters, international mentorship networks, innovation funding avenues, and a Global Alumni Council. He assured full support from the State Government for these initiatives.

Addressing students, he said young engineers should aim to become job creators rather than job seekers. Along with academic learning, he stressed the importance of practical exposure and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for innovation-led growth.