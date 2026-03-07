Transform Hyderabad Into A Clean City With 99-day Action Plan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday issued several directions aimed at strengthening garbage collection and disposal systems in the expanding urban limits, directing officials to take steps to transform Hyderabad into a clean city by ensuring effective waste management and sanitation measures.

The Chief Minister stressed that daily garbage collection must be ensured across the core urban region (CURE) and made it clear that door-to-door waste collection should be carried out without fail every day. He asked officials to promote the use of e-vehicles for waste collection. Each vehicle should be assigned a specific area and monitored regularly to ensure efficient operations, he said.

Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates to review sanitation and waste management in the CURE as part of the government’s 99-day Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the preparation and operationalisation of newly identified dump yards. He instructed them to ensure that waste was transported to the nearest designated dumping yards for proper disposal. He also stressed the need for strict monitoring to ensure that door-to-door garbage collection is carried out systematically.

Revanth Reddy also issued directions regarding the management of construction and demolition waste. He asked officials to ensure that such waste is not dumped indiscriminately across the tri-municipal corporation limits under the CURE region and suggested making special arrangements for its collection and transportation.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain cleanliness in all localities and take preventive measures against mosquito breeding. He also emphasised the need to ensure that adequate medical facilities are available to city residents to deal with seasonal diseases.