Transco Hearing to be Live Streamed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss petitions filed by Transmission Corporation Of Telangana Limited (TG Transco), seeking approval of depreciation calculation as was earlier stated by the commission.



The hearing will take place at Vidyut Niyantran Bhavan in Kalyannagar and will be live-streamed for the public. The petitions pertain to transmission business and state load dispatch centre activity.

It found that the earlier BRS government had failed to pay Rs.12,550 crore true up charges, as it agreed for a period from 2016-18 to 2022-23.

Transco has already replied to objections and suggestions of the distribution companies (discoms). Transco made filings for annual performance review (APR) for 2023-24. Transco stated the ERC had allowed them Rs.144.26 crore for operation and maintenance expenses.

As per the tariff regulations, Transco said the useful life of transmission lines was 35 years and depreciation shall be charged accordingly.

Further, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) tariff regulation was not applicable for intra-state transmission lines. Therefore, adoption of CERC methodology for intra-state transmission line which has a useful life of more than 25 years, as emphasised by the discoms, was not in line with TGERC tariff regulation.