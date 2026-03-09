Training To Youth To Tackle Emergencies

HYDERABAD: A week-long ‘Civil Defence Volunteer Training Programme’ aimed at preparing youngsters to act as first responders during emergencies and disasters was launched by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence department on Monday.

The event started on March 9 and will conclude on March 15. It was inaugurated by G.V. Narayana Rao, director of fire services, at PG College, Saifabad.

The initiative is to equip volunteers with essential skills so that they can assist authorities and respond effectively before the emergency services reach the spot.

Rao said the training programme would help various line departments to utilise trained volunteers during critical situations such as air raids, chemical attacks, nuclear emergencies and other disasters.

The volunteers will undergo training in rescue operations, firefighting techniques, first aid treatment, crowd control and distribution of relief materials. The trained volunteers will work in coordination with agencies such as police, fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other departments during emergency situations.

Vikram Singh Mann, director general of Fire Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, emphasised the importance of building a strong network of trained volunteers across communities.

Officials from the fire department, including RFO B. Sudhakar Rao, principal D. Karuna Sagar, vice-principal E. Rama, and others were present at the event.